Ginger fudge slice
Ingredients
|50 g
|Butter
|½ cup
|Brown sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Milk
|2 Tbsp
|Golden syrup
|250 g
|Gingernuts, crushed
|¼ cup
|Walnuts, chopped
|¼ cup
|Coconut, plus extra for sprinkling over icing
|2 cups
|Icing sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Butter, softened
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
Directions
- Melt butter, brown sugar, milk and golden syrup in a small saucepan, stirring to dissolve sugar. Simmer for 4 minutes and then remove from the heat.
- Combine crushed biscuit crumbs, chopped walnuts and coconut in a bowl and make a well in the centre. Pour in sugar mixture and mix well.
- Press into a lined slice pan and refrigerate until set.
- Mix together the icing sugar, butter and lemon juice with enough warm water to make an easily spreadable icing. Ice ginger slice and then sprinkle with coconut.
- Cut into pieces once icing has set.
findmareeadded 1347 days ago
Great slice as sets fast and is super easy to make. Had to steal a slice once made. It's cool to have a new slice recipe to make. Thanks.
cheekymonkeys3added 1361 days ago
This slice is yummy but next time will reduce the butter slightly as it didn't need 50gms to bind the base together so came out a little too buttery.
