Beef, spinach and pasta bake
The whole family will enjoy this tasty bake, and it's economical too.
Ingredients
|400 g
|Pasta bows
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Onion, finely diced
|3 cloves
|Garlic, crushed and chopped
|600 g
|Beef mince
|2 cans
|Chopped tomatoes, 400g each
|2 Tbsp
|Tomato paste
|350 g
|Spinach, coarsely chopped
|¼ cup
|Parsley, finely chopped
|1 to taste
|Salt & freshly ground pepper
|1 cup
|Cheddar cheese, or mozzarella, grated
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Cook pasta in boiling, salted water for 10 minutes or until just tender. Drain well.
- At the same time, heat a saucepan, add oil, onion (finely diced) and garlic (crushed and chopped), cooking over a medium heat for 5 minutes to soften.
- Add the beef mince and cook for 5 minutes, breaking up the mince with a wooden spoon.
- Add tomatoes and tomato paste, then simmer for 5 to 10 minutes or until liquid is reduced and sauce thick.
- Stir in spinach (coarsely chopped) and parsley. Season well with salt and pepper to taste.
- Combine pasta and beef sauce and pour into a large baking dish. Scatter with cheese and bake for 25 minutes until the cheese is melted and golden brown.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/2545/Beef-spinach-and-pasta-bake/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
shereeappleadded 785 days ago
Very yummy. The pasta to sauce ratio was a bit out for my liking. If I make it again I would probably use 300gm pasta or increase the meat amount
Kathmcdadded 794 days ago
Made this tonight its absolutely yummy
