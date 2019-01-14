Summer fish burger on pita bread
The perfect way to use fresh summer fish. The pita bread adds a different taste sensation to the traditional hamburger bread.
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Flour
|1 to taste
|Salt & freshly ground pepper
|4
|Fish fillets
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|4
|Pita breads
|½ cup
|Tartare sauce
|4
|Tomatoes
|1 cup
|Lettuce
|4
|Gherkins
Directions
- Season flour with salt and pepper. Press white fish fillet into seasoned flour to lightly coat. Heat a frying pan with a little oil and pan-fry fish for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, depending on thickness of fillet, until fish is golden brown and just cooked through.
- Meanwhile, warm the pita bread. Place fish fillet onto bread, spoon over tartare sauce and top with sliced tomato, finely sliced lettuce and sliced gherkins.
