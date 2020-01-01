Chilli beef and mushroom stir-fry
The classic combination of beef and mushrooms makes for a healthy and delicious meal.
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Vegetable oil
|700 g
|Beef, strips
|250 g
|Button mushrooms
|3 cloves
|Garlic
|3 Tbsp
|Sweet chilli sauce
|3 Tbsp
|Dark soy sauce
|¼ cup
|Mung bean sprouts
|150 g
|Baby spinach
Directions
- Heat a wok or large frying pan, add a little oil and stir-fry beef in two batches for 5 minutes or until browned. Remove to one side.
- Add mushrooms to pan and stir-fry for a few minutes, tossing well until they are lightly browned.
- Add garlic and return beef to the pan. Add sauces and toss to combine. Lastly, add spinach and mung bean sprouts and stir-fry just enough to wilt spinach and sprouts and heat through. Serve in bowls.
Comments
paulm8added 1734 days ago
This looks perfect for dinner tonight
