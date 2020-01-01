Fill a medium-sized pot half way with water and add a pinch salt. Bring to boil, add broccoli and cook for a few minutes. Drain broccoli into colander and plunge into a bowl of ice water. This will stop the cooking process. Drain broccoli onto paper towels to get rid of excess water. Add to a large bowl with chickpeas, cumin, cottage cheese, coriander, parsley, chilli, lemon juice, a splash of good olive oil, salt and pepper. Gently combine with clean hands.

Cook's tip

Eat this salad the day it is made. It is not designed to keep beyond that – it is best eaten fresh and with gusto. The success of this salad is also made possible by having the cottage cheese at room temperature when you fold it through the vegetables – it combines better and gives a creamier consistency. Even 15-20 minutes out of the fridge helps.