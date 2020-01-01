Cheese and marmite scrolls
( MAKES 16 )
These delicious scrolls are also good for an after-school snack, especially straight out of the oven. Preparation: 25min. Cooking: 10min.
Ingredients
|2 tsp
|Active dried yeast
|½ tsp
|Brown sugar
|1 cup
|Water
|1 tsp
|Salt
|3¼ cups
|Flour
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 Tbsp
|Marmite
|2 cups
|Tasty cheese
|1
|Egg
|1
|Egg yolk, lightly whisked
Directions
- Combine the yeast and sugar with the warm water and leave for 5 minutes until frothy.
- Combine the flour and salt in a bowl and make a well in the centre. Pour in the yeast mixture and the oil and mix well.
- Turn the dough out and knead for 10 minutes or until smooth (adding more flour if dough is sticky). Set aside in a covered oiled bowl and leave to rise for 1 hour or until doubled in bulk.
- Preheat oven to 200C. Roll the dough on a lightly floured surface to make a 22 x 50cm rectangle.
- Spread Marmite thinly across the dough surface.
- Mix the grated cheese with one egg and spread mixtureover the oarmite.
- Starting at a long side, roll the dough into a tight pinwheel and cut into 16 even pieces. Place scrolls on a baking tray lined with baking paper. Brush tops of scrolls with one egg yolk and bake for 10 minutes until golden and cooked.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/2027/Cheese-and-marmite-scrolls/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation