November is the time when we all start to feel a little more social. Barbecues and drinks with friends on a long, warm night. There is nothing better than the chill vibes of summer, are we right? We are huge sweet-tooths and always need to end the night (or afternoon) on a sweet note. This is our go-to nibbly treat because it is so easy, quick, cheap to make and can easily be made in big batches so you can stock up for summer entertaining or just for yourself. It uses minimal equipment and fancy things so you can literally make it no matter how remote your summer vacation spot may be. The best thing about this slice is dates don’t freeze, so you can eat it straight out of the freezer — perfect when you have unexpected guests over. In terms of a "blender", use whatever you have, a Vitamix, NutriBullet, stick blender or even a fork to handblend the dates and mix the filling together would do the trick. We are all about substituting so if you don’t have almond butter — peanut or cashew butter would be just as delicious.