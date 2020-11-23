Use a very sharp knife to remove all the fat, all silver skin and sinew from the meat. Brush with olive oil generously all over then season with salt and black pepper.

Heat a large frying pan over very high heat. Once the pan is smoking sear the venison until brown all over, about 5 seconds on each side. Remove from the pan and rest on a plate to cool.

Once cooled, tightly wrap the meat in cling film and place it in the freezer for 30 minutes — this will make it much easier to slice finely.