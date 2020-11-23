Venison Carpaccio + Video
( SERVES 8 )
Sponsored by
This beautiful and meltingly tender seared venison loin makes an impressive party appetiser that takes almost no preparation time. Serve this venison carpaccio with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.
Ingredients
|1.2 kgs
|Pure South Venison Boneless Short Loin
|2 Tbsp
|Olivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|1 pinch
|Sea salt and black pepper
|1 handful
|Superb Herb Cress
|1 handful
|Superb Herb Parsley
|4
|Radishes, sliced
|¼ cup
|Blackberries
|¼ cup
|Shaved parmesan
|1 drizzle
|Balsamic vinegar
|1 drizzle
|Olivado Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Directions
- Use a very sharp knife to remove all the fat, all silver skin and sinew from the meat. Brush with olive oil generously all over then season with salt and black pepper.
- Heat a large frying pan over very high heat. Once the pan is smoking sear the venison until brown all over, about 5 seconds on each side. Remove from the pan and rest on a plate to cool.
- Once cooled, tightly wrap the meat in cling film and place it in the freezer for 30 minutes — this will make it much easier to slice finely.
- Thinly slice the venison with a sharp carving knife and arrange on a platter. (You can cut it with the clingfilm on, then discard after.) Top with cress, parsley, radishes, shaved parmesan and blackberries. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18756/Venison-Carpaccio--Video/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation