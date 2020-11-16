For the Caramelised Onions: Heat oil in a large frying pan over low heat. Add butter, onions, sugar and balsamic vinegar and fry for 20-30 minutes, until caramelised, stirring often. Set aside.

Spread half the mayonnaise onto the sourdough slices, then set aside for the bbq.

Preheat the bbq. Drizzle bbq with oil. Fry the eggs sunny side up on the flat plate of the bbq. Fry the lamb bacon for 2-3 minutes on each side, until crispy and cooked. Fry the bread until hot.