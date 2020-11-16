Lamb bacon and egg sandwich with caramelised onions + Video
( SERVES 4 )
We love a deluxe breakfast sandwich. You can caramelize the onions the evening before - they are delicious with many meals - and then cook the lamb bacon and eggs on the bbq for a quick hearty breakfast.
Ingredients
|12 rashers
|Pure South Te Mana Lamb Artisan Bacon
|1 drizzle
|Olivado avocado cooking oil
|4
|Woodland egg
|1
|New Zealand Avocado, sliced
|1 handful
|Superb Herb Crazy Peas
|½ cup
|Rocket leaves
|8 slices
|Sourdough bread
|4 Tbsp
|Mayonnaise
|1 pinch
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the Caramelised Onions
|2
|Red onions, in thin slices
|2 tsp
|Butter
|2 tsp
|Olivado Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
|2 Tbsp
|Brown sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Balsamic vinegar
Directions
-
For the Caramelised Onions: Heat oil in a large frying pan over low heat. Add butter, onions, sugar and balsamic vinegar and fry for 20-30 minutes, until caramelised, stirring often. Set aside.
-
Spread half the mayonnaise onto the sourdough slices, then set aside for the bbq.
-
Preheat the bbq. Drizzle bbq with oil. Fry the eggs sunny side up on the flat plate of the bbq. Fry the lamb bacon for 2-3 minutes on each side, until crispy and cooked. Fry the bread until hot.
-
To assemble: Slather bread with the remaining mayonnaise. Spoon caramelised onions onto the bread, then top with rocket, avocado slices, lamb bacon, crazy peas and a fried egg. Season with salt and pepper then dig in.
Note: Pure South Te Mana lamb bacon is now available here.
