Vegan avocado, banana and berry ice cream
( SERVES 1 )
Sponsored by
Avocado in ice cream? It may sound a little odd to you but we assure you that it works a treat! The avocado gives the ice cream a rich, creamy texture and of course adds its nutritional benefits.
Ingredients
|2
|Bananas, ripe, peeled and cut into 1-inch rounds
|2 cups
|Frozen berries
|½ cup
|Coconut milk
|1
|New Zealand Avocado
|1 Tbsp
|Maple syrup
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
Directions
- Place banana pieces on a tray in a single layer and freeze overnight.
- In a food processor, add the frozen banana slices, frozen berries, coconut milk, avocado, maple syrup and lemon juice and pulse until everything starts to break up. Blend on high until a smooth, creamy ice cream forms.
- Scoop into bowls and serve with your favourite toppings!
Recipes created for NZ Avocado by Fresh Factory. Visit www.nzavocado.co.nz for more information.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18740/Vegan-avocado-banana-and-berry-ice-cream/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation