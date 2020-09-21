Mocha Soufflés + Video
( SERVES 6 )
People can sometimes be scared to attempt soufflés but we love this Mocha Soufflé recipe . It is really quite simple and impressive to serve at your dinner party.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Butter
|35 g
|Cocoa powder, plus extra, to dust
|1 Tbsp
|Instant coffee
|80 ml
|Water
|6
|Woodland egg, whites only
|100 g
|Caster sugar, plus extra to sprinkle on the ramekins
|0 pinch
|Cream of tartar
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 190 C.
- Place the cocoa and coffee in a saucepan with 80 ml water and stir over low heat until dissolved. Let cool.
- Butter well 6 ramekins and sprinkle the inside with extra caster sugar shaking off any excess.
- Whisk the egg whites in an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Slowly add the caster sugar and cream of tartar and continue to beat until stiff peaks form.
- Gently fold a little egg white into the mocha mixture then add mixture to remaining egg whites .Fold in to just combine keeping as much air in the mixture as possible.
- Fill each ramekin to the top. Place on a baking tray and bake for 12-15 minutes until well risen.
- Dust with extra cocoa and serve immediately.
We made our Souffles in Le Creuset Stoneware Ramekins 9cm.
