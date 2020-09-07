Red slaw with orange miso dressing & crunchy chickpeas
This recipes comes from Auckland-based food writer, photographer and stylist Kelly Gibney. She shares beautifully photographed and styled recipes on her blog Kellygibney.com and Instagram at @kellygibney_wholehearted, where you’ll find everything from slow-roast lamb with herb sauce and pomegranate seeds, to sea salt chocolate and olive oil brownies, all prepared in her Te Atatu kitchen. Gibney has also released a cookbook, Wholehearted, available at most book retailers.
Kelly suggests serving this fresh and crunchy explosion of flavour as part of a shared feast, or enjoy with a rich meat dish. If you don’t have time to make the crunchy chickpeas – though they’re addictively good – simply top with toasted seeds or chopped nuts.
Ingredients
Dressing
|3 Tbsp
|White miso paste
|3 Tbsp
|Coconut cream
|1 tsp
|Grated fresh ginger
|1 tsp
|Apple cider vinegar
|1
|Orange, zest of
|1 pinch
|Black pepper
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Toss the chickpeas with the melted coconut oil, sea salt, turmeric and curry powder. Spread on a roasting tray lined with baking paper. Roast for 25–30 minutes until golden and crispy. Set aside to cool.
- Whisk all the dressing ingredients together in a small jug until smooth. Set aside until ready to use.
- Toss the cut apple in the lemon juice to prevent browning and drain well. Combine the apple with the cabbage, radish and carrot in a large bowl and mix together. Drizzle with dressing and toss until evenly coated. Add the herbs and mix through. Let the salad sit for 10 minutes to absorb dressing before scattering the chickpeas. Garnish with additional fresh mint leaves if desired.
