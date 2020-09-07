This recipes comes from Auckland-based food writer, photographer and stylist Kelly Gibney. She shares beautifully photographed and styled recipes on her blog Kellygibney.com and Instagram at @kellygibney_wholehearted, where you’ll find everything from slow-roast lamb with herb sauce and pomegranate seeds, to sea salt chocolate and olive oil brownies, all prepared in her Te Atatu kitchen. Gibney has also released a cookbook, Wholehearted, available at most book retailers.

Kelly suggests serving this fresh and crunchy explosion of flavour as part of a shared feast, or enjoy with a rich meat dish. If you don’t have time to make the crunchy chickpeas – though they’re addictively good – simply top with toasted seeds or chopped nuts.