Heat oil in a large nonstick pan or wok over medium heat. Fry diced onion and garlic for 5 minutes, until translucent. Meanwhile, heat rice in the microwave as per packet instructions.

Pour rice into the pan and fry for 3 minutes with chipotle, cumin powder and honey, adding oil if necessary. Add both types of beans and chopped tomatoes and bring to a gentle simmer. Pour into a bowl and clean pan/ wok to cook the eggs.

Fry eggs in oil until whites are cooked. Season with salt & pepper then remove from heat.