Spicy Mexican Rice and Eggs + Video
( SERVES 4 )
Need a hearty breakfast or an easy lunch? Try this flavoursome spicy Mexican rice and eggs. It’s packed with delicious protein and punchy flavours.
Ingredients
|1 can
|Chantal Organics Black Beans, rinsed and drained
|1 sachet
|SunRice brown rice and red rice infused with chilli and garlic
|1 can
|Chantal Organics Mexican Beans
|10
|Cherry tomatoes, quartered
|4
|Woodland egg
|2 tsp
|Olivado Avocado With Chilli Oil
|1
|Diced onion
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|1 tsp
|Chipotle powder
|1 tsp
|Cumin powder
|1 tsp
|Honey
|1 pinch
|Flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
To garnish
Directions
- Heat oil in a large nonstick pan or wok over medium heat. Fry diced onion and garlic for 5 minutes, until translucent. Meanwhile, heat rice in the microwave as per packet instructions.
- Pour rice into the pan and fry for 3 minutes with chipotle, cumin powder and honey, adding oil if necessary. Add both types of beans and chopped tomatoes and bring to a gentle simmer. Pour into a bowl and clean pan/ wok to cook the eggs.
- Fry eggs in oil until whites are cooked. Season with salt & pepper then remove from heat.
- Serve rice mix with fried eggs. Garnish with fresh coriander, avocado slices and lime wedges.
