Pea smash toast with coconut yoghurt spread
( MAKES 2 )
Vegan cook, wellness blogger, Reiki practitioner and Instagramstar Sarah Tanner shares this plant-based recipe with us. Follow her on Instagram @SARAHTANNERNZ.
Directions
- Prepare the coconut yoghurt spread the day before, or 2 hours prior to allow it to set. Make it by whisking together all the ingredients andstoring in a recycled jar in the fridge.
- When you are ready to serve your toast, prepare the pea smash by combining all the ingredients in a bowl and mashing with a fork, or potato masher.
- Toast the bread, spread on the coconut yoghurt, top with a generous serve of the pea smash and finish with the garnishes.
- Both the coconut spread and the pea smash will keep in the fridge for up to 3 days.
