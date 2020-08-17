Prepare the coconut yoghurt spread the day before, or 2 hours prior to allow it to set. Make it by whisking together all the ingredients andstoring in a recycled jar in the fridge.

When you are ready to serve your toast, prepare the pea smash by combining all the ingredients in a bowl and mashing with a fork, or potato masher.

Toast the bread, spread on the coconut yoghurt, top with a generous serve of the pea smash and finish with the garnishes.