Tamarind and coconut fish
( SERVES 2 )
So easy, so delish.
Ingredients
|250 g
|White fish fillets, skinned and boned
|3 Tbsp
|Lime juice, or lemon juice
|1 Tbsp
|Canola oil
|1
|Shallot, diced
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|1 tsp
|Sriracha sauce
|2 tsp
|Tamarind paste
|¾ cup
|Coconut cream
|1 handful
|Flour, for dusting
|¼ cup
|Chopped coriander
Directions
- Place the fish in a shallow dish and add the lime or lemon juice. Turn the fish over then leave for 5 minutes.
- Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Gently fry the shallot until tender. Add the garlic, sriracha sauce, tamarind paste and coconut cream. Bring to a simmer, then cook gently for 2 minutes. Add a little water if too thick.
- Meanwhile, pat the fish dry and dust in the flour. Heat the remaining oil in a separate frying pan. Pan-fry the fish for about 1 minute each side until lightly coloured. Transfer the fish to the coconut sauce and add the coriander. Great served with rice.
