Double coconut and mango loaf
Ingredients
|1¾ cups
|Desiccated coconut
|400 ml
|Coconut milk
|¾ cup
|Caster sugar
|1
|Egg, lightly beaten
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence
|1⅔ cups
|Self-raising flour
|1 cup
|Diced frozen mango pieces
Directions
- Combine the desiccated coconut and the coconut milk in a large bowl. Cover and stand for 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line the base and sides of a 21cm x 10cm loaf pan with baking paper.
- Stir the caster sugar, egg and vanilla essence into the coconut mixture. Sift the flour over the top. Gently stir to combine. Fold in the mango reserving a few pieces for the top.
- Spoon the mixture into the loaf pan. Sprinkle with the reserved mango
- Bake for 1 1/4 hours or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes then cool completely on a wire rack.
- Great served for breakfast lightly toasted, or with morning or afternoon coffee or tea.
