Baked kumara with pear and bacon
( SERVES 4 )
These can be prepared up until the second baking stage.
Ingredients
|4
|Kumara
|2½ Tbsp
|Butter, or table spread
|½ tsp
|Salt and pepper
|1
|Large cooked pear, drained and diced
|4 rashers
|Streaky bacon
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Bake the kumara until just soft.
- Cool a little. Cut almost through each kumara from the top to the base. Scoop out the flesh leaving a shell.
- Mash the kumara together with the butter and seasonings. Fold in the pear. Spoon back into the kumara shells.
- Wrap each kumara with bacon. Secure with cocktail sticks.
- Bake for about 5 minutes until the bacon is cooked and the kumara is heated through. Great served with roast pork or chicken, or pork steaks.
