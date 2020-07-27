Kale, potato and leek soup
( SERVES 6 )
A kale garnish can be prepared by tossing the dry chopped leaves in olive oil and baking for about 10 minutes at 200°C, until crisp. Stir occasionally.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Medium onion, diced
|1
|Leek, dark green leaves removed
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|400 g
|Potatoes, diced
|1½ Ltr
|Vegetable stock
|1 Tbsp
|Thyme leaves
|150 g
|Curly kale
Directions
- Heat the oil in a heavy saucepan. Sauté the onion until softened. Add the leek and garlic and cook on medium for about 5 minutes, until softened. Add the potatoes and stock. Cover and bring to a gentle boil. Simmer for about 20 minutes until the potatoes are cooked.
- Meanwhile, discard any thick stalks from the curly kale. Chop finely. Pour boiling water over the leaves in a bowl to soften. Drain well.
- Purée the soup until smooth. Add the kale and heat through.
- Great garnished with crispy baked kale or drizzled with a little olive oil.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18647/Kale-potato-and-leek-soup/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation