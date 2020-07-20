Turmeric chicken
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|400 g
|Skinned and boned chicken thighs, cubed
|1 tsp
|Ground turmeric
|1 Tbsp
|Canola oil
|½ tsp
|Mustard seeds
|½ tsp
|Cumin seeds
|½ tsp
|Fennel seeds
|½ tsp
|Cardamom seeds
|1
|Medium onion, diced
|4 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1 tsp
|Finely grated root ginger
|1½ tsp
|Curry powder
|1¼ cups
|Chicken stock
|1
|Tomatoes, diced
Directions
- Dust the chicken with the turmeric. Place aside.
- Heat the oil in a large pot suitable for the hob and oven if choosing oven cooking. Add the mustard seeds and stir until they begin to pop. Add the cumin, fennel and cardamom seeds, then the onion. Cook, until slightly browned.
- Combine the garlic and ginger. Add to the pot with the curry powder and stir for 1 minute. Add the chicken stock and the tomatoes and bring to the boil. Cook gently for 20 minutes, until thick.
- Add the chicken and simmer for about 20 minutes on the hob or 30-40 minutes in a 180°C oven.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18646/Turmeric-chicken/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
