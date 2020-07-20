Tamarillo red wine pork
( SERVES 6 )
Ingredients
|1 kg
|Pork, diced
|½ tsp
|Freshly ground black pepper
|3 rashers
|Bacon, chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|200 g
|Button mushrooms, sliced
|1 Tbsp
|Dried mixed herbs
|1 Tbsp
|Brown sugar
|1 Tbsp
|Balsamic vinegar
|1 cup
|Red wine
|4
|Tamarillos, peeled and halved crosswise
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 160°C.
- Sprinkle the pork generously with black pepper.
- Sauté the chopped bacon in half the oil in a large casserole suitable for the hob and oven. When nearly crisp, add the onion and mushrooms. Sauté until lightly coloured. Place aside.
- Brown the pork in batches in the remaining oil. Return the bacon mixture to the casserole and mix well. Add the herbs, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar and red wine. Mix well. Cover and cook in the oven for 1 hour.
- Place the tamarillo halves on top of the pork, cut-side up. Cover and cook for a further 30 minutes.
- Great served with bread rolls.
