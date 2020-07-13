Capsicum, goat's cheese and spinach toasties
( SERVES 2 )
I used a red capsicum from a jar and goat’s milk feta.
Ingredients
|60 g
|Baby spinach leaves, (.5 packet)
|3 Tbsp
|Butter
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|½ tsp
|Freshly ground black pepper
|1
|Chargrilled red capsicum
|50 g
|Goat's cheese, sliced
|1½ Tbsp
|Wholegrain mustard
|4 slices
|Seed bread
Directions
- Steam or microwave the spinach until limp. Cool a little, then squeeze dry and chop. Combine with 1 teaspoon of butter and the garlic and black pepper.
- Drain the red capsicum well and pat dry. Thinly slice and pat dry. Ensure the goat’s cheese is also dry.
- Spread two slices of bread with the mustard. Top with the capsicum, goat’s cheese and spinach. Cover with the remaining bread slices. Butter the top.
- Cook on a non-stick frying pan until golden then carefully turn over and cook the other side.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18643/Capsicum-goats-cheese-and-spinach-toasties/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
