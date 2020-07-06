Courgette noodle and tofu soup
( SERVES 4 )
Making your own noodles from any vegetables is easy if you have a spiraliser. If not, cut them lengthways and then into strips. The tofu adds a great protein punch to this simple soup which can be made in minutes. A little cheating using a bought curry paste is quite acceptable mid-week.
Ingredients
|4
|Courgettes
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Red onion, sliced
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|1 tsp
|Grated ginger
|500 g
|Yellow curry paste
|3 cups
|Vegetable stock
|1 cup
|Coconut milk
|200 g
|Tofu, cubed
|¼ cup
|Chopped peanuts, or roughly chopped coriander leaves, to garnish
Directions
- Use a spiraliser or cut the courgettes into strips for the noodles.
- Heat the oil in a saucepan. Add the onion, cooking until softened. Add the garlic and ginger, cooking for a further 2 minutes. Stir through the curry paste and cook for for a further minute. Pour in the stock and coconut milk, bringing to a simmer.
- Pan-fry the tofu until lightly browned on all sides. Add to the simmering soup along with the courgette noodles, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until they are just cooked through.
- Serve hot in bowls with a good sprinkling of coriander.
