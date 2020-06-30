Chunky chocolate ice cream sandwiches
( MAKES 10 )
Try doubling this recipe and freezing half. Roll into balls ready to put straight in the oven at a later date. These will cook from frozen, just add 5 minutes to your cooking time.
Ingredients
|125 g
|Butter, softened
|½ cup
|Brown sugar
|1
|Egg
|175 g
|Self-raising flour
|1 Tbsp
|Cocoa
|1 cup
|Chocolate chunks
Filling
|10 scoops
|Vanilla bean ice cream
|½ cup
|Chocolate sauce, to drizzle
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 170C. Line two baking trays with paper.
- Beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Sift in the flour and cocoa, combining well, then stir through the chocolate.
- Roll the mixture into balls, around a heaped tablespoon each. Press the top lightly with a fork. Place into the oven for 15-18 minutes. Cool on the tray then move toawire rack. Store in an airtight container.
- When ready to fill, sandwich two together with slightly softened icecream. Serve with warm chocolate sauce.
