Chinese chicken steamed buns
( SERVES 4 )
Steamed buns can be purchased from Asian food stores and some supermarkets.
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Canola oil
|400 g
|Minced chicken
|2½ tsp
|Grated root ginger
|2½ tsp
|Soy sauce
|2½ tsp
|Chilli bean paste
|3 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1 small bunch
|Coriander
|¾ cup
|Water
|2 tsp
|Cornflour
|4
|Large Chinese steamed buns, or 8 small
|1
|Medium carrot, spiralised or julienned
|4 Tbsp
|Chopped honey-roasted peanuts
Directions
- Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Sauté the chicken in batches, pressing with a fork to break up any lumps.
- Add the ginger, soy sauce, chilli bean paste and garlic. Stir-fry for 1-2 minutes. Reserve about 8 coriander leaves. Chop the remainder and add to the chicken with the water. Simmer for 2-3 minutes. Mix the cornflour and a little water to a paste. Stir into the chicken cooking until thickened.
- Meanwhile, place the frozen buns in a large steamer. Cook for 10 minutes or until heated through. Split in half and fill with the chicken. Top with the reserved coriander, peanuts and carrot
