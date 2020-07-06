Vietnamese caramelised pork
( SERVES 4 )
Seed the chilli for a milder taste.
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Canola oil, or peanut oil
|1
|Small onion, diced
|2 tsp
|Grated root ginger
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1
|Small chilli, diced
|500 g
|Minced pork
|5 Tbsp
|Brown sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Fish sauce
Directions
- Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Sauté the onion, ginger and chilli until softened. Add the garlic and minced pork in batches, pressing with a fork to break up any lumps. Stir-fry for 2 minutes.
- Add the brown sugar and fish sauce, stir, then cook for 1-2 minutes, until caramelised. Repeat a couple of times until caramelised to your taste.
- Great served over rice and accompanied by sliced cucumber and tomatoes.
