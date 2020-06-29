Preheat the oven to 240°C/220°C fan-forced. Cut the kumara (unpeeled) into 1cm fries. Place the kumara on an oven tray lined with baking paper. Drizzle with olive oil, season with a pinch of salt and pepper and toss to coat. Bake on the top rack until tender, 20-25 minutes. TIP: Cut the kumara to the correct size so it cooks in the allocated time!

While the fries are baking, trim the green beans. Finely chop the garlic (or use a garlic press). Cut the lemon (see ingredients list) into wedges. Place the chicken breast between two sheets of baking paper. Pound the chicken with a meat mallet or rolling pin until it is an even thickness, about 1cm thick.

In a shallow bowl, combine the plain flour, garlic & herb seasoning, the salt and a good pinch of pepper. In a second shallow bowl, whisk the egg. In a third shallow bowl, place the panko breadcrumbs (see ingredients list), grated Parmesan cheese and season with salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Dip the chicken breast into the flour mixture, followed by the egg, and finally into the panko-Parmesan mixture. Set aside on a plate.

In a large frying pan, heat a drizzle of olive oil over a medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the green beans and cook, tossing, until tender, 4-5 minutes. Add the baby spinach leaves and cook until wilted, 1 minute. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper and squeeze in lemon juice to taste. Transfer to a plate and cover to keep warm.

Return the pan to a medium-high heat and add enough olive oil to coat the base of the pan. When the oil is hot, add the crumbed chicken and cook until golden on the outside and cooked through, 2-4 minutes each side. Transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel and season with salt and pepper. TIP: Add extra oil if needed to prevent the chicken sticking to the pan.

Thickly slice the chicken. Divide the Parmesan crumbed chicken, kumara fries and greens between plates. Serve with the garlic aioli and any remaining lemon wedges.