Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan-forced. Cut the mini flour tortillas into wedges. Cut the red onion in half. Thinly slice 1/2 of the onion, and finely chop the remaining onion. Finely chop the garlic (or use a garlic press). Drain and rinse the lentils. Grate the carrot (unpeeled). In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, water (for the pickle) and a good pinch of sugar and salt. Scrunch the sliced onion in your hands, then add to the pickling liquid. Stir to coat and set aside until serving.

Finely chop the tomato and coriander (reserve some for garnish!). Drain the sweetcorn (see ingredients list). In a medium bowl, combine the tomato, coriander, sweetcorn and pickling liquid (1 tsp for 2 people / 2 tsp for 4 people). Season with salt and pepper.

Place the tortilla wedges on an oven tray lined with baking paper. Drizzle with olive oil, season with a pinch of salt and pepper and toss to coat. Bake until golden, 6-8 minutes. TIP: If the tortilla wedges don't fit in one layer, spread them over two oven trays.

SPICY! You may find the spice blend hot! Feel free to add less, depending on your taste. Heat a medium frying pan over a medium-high heat with a drizzle of olive oil. When the oil is hot, add the finely chopped onion and carrot and cook, stirring, until softened, 3-4 minutes. Add the lentils and cook until tender, 2 minutes. Add the garlic, baby spinach leaves and Mexican Fiesta spice blend (1/2 sachet for 2 people / 1 sachet for 4 people) and cook, stirring, until the spinach has wilted, 1-2 minutes.

Stir through the tomato paste, butter, water (for the sauce) and a pinch of salt and pepper. Simmer until the sauce has thickened, 1-2 minutes. Add another splash of water if the mixture seems dry. Sprinkle the shredded Cheddar cheese over the lentil mixture, cover with a lid or foil and reduce the heat to low. Cook until the cheese has melted, 2-3 minutes.