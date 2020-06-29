Roll out the pastry between two sheets of baking paper to a 5-7mm thickness. Lightly grease a 23-25cm flan pan. Line the pan with the pastry. Run a sharp knife around the rim and trim away any excess pastry. Use to patch any holes in the pastry. Gently press your fingers around the edges of the pastry to ensure it remains firm against the sides. Chill for 30 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Line the pastry with greased foil lightly pressing it on to the flan. Bake for 15 minutes, remove the foil and continue baking for another 15 minutes, until golden. Cool a little.
To make the filling, beat the eggs and caster sugar in a bowl until frothy and the sugar begins to dissolve. Beat in the cream until just mixed then beat in the lemon juice.
Reduce the oven temperature to 180°C. Pour the filling into the cooled pastry shell. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the filling is set. Cool then refrigerate. Serves 8.
