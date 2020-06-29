Kiwi steak pies
( SERVES 4 )
I used 4 x 10cm mini loose-based cake pans to make these pies. One large pie can be made, if preferred. For extra flavour, add a little chopped bacon or grated cheese.
Ingredients
|450 g
|Stewing steaks, cut into 2cm cubes
|1 Tbsp
|Flour
|1 Tbsp
|Paprika
|1 tsp
|Salt and pepper, or to taste
|1 Tbsp
|Dried mixed herbs
|100 g
|Mushrooms, sliced
|1
|400g can diced tomatoes
|2 Tbsp
|Tomato paste
Butter pastry
|2½ cups
|Plain flour
|2 tsp
|Sugar
|1 tsp
|Salt
|250 g
|Butter, chilled and cubed
|½ cup
|Icy water
|1
|Egg, beaten, or milk, to glaze
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 170°C.
- Toss the meat with the flour and seasonings. Place in a casserole. Add the mushrooms, tomatoes and tomato paste. Cover and cook for 2 hours. Cool.
- To make the pies, preheat the oven to 200°C. Place an oven tray in the oven on the bottom rung to heat. Lightly butter the pie pans.
- Lightly roll out the pastry to a 5mm thickness. Cut into 4 x 18cm rounds. Lightly press onto the base and sides of the pie pans. Trim. Roll out the remaining pastry. Cut into 4 x 14cm rounds.
- Place the cold meat mixture into the pastry lined pans. Cover with the pastry tops folding the overhanging edge inwards. Press the pastry to make an attractive edge. Make a small slit in the centre.
- Brush with egg or milk. Bake for 20 minutes on the baking tray then shift to the centre of the oven and continue baking for another 15 minutes or until golden and cooked. Makes 4 pies.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18619/Kiwi-steak-pies/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
