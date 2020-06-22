Vegetable tagine
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|1
|Large onion, diced
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|4
|Mushrooms, finely sliced
|½ tsp
|Ground cumin
|½ tsp
|Coriander
|½ tsp
|Cinnamon
|1
|400g can diced tomatoes
|1 can
|Chickpeas, (400g)
|¼ cup
|Raisins
|1 cup
|Vegetable stock
|2 cups
|Broccoli florets
Directions
- Sauté the onion in the oil in a large frying pan, until softened. Add the mushrooms and cook, until softened. Stir in the spices and tomatoes.
- Drain the rinse the chick peas. Add to the pan with the raisins and stock. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the broccoli and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Great served with couscous or rice.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18617/Vegetable-tagine/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation