Herby vegetable lasagne
( SERVES 6 )
Ingredients
|400 g
|Spinach, or silverbeet, trimmed
|2
|Small carrots, grated
|500 g
|Low-fat cottage cheese
|1¼ cups
|Large eggs
|1¼ cups
|Grated tasty cheese
|4 Tbsp
|Grated parmesan cheese
|525 g
|Tomato basil pesto sauce, or similar
|½ tsp
|Fennel seeds
|½ tsp
|Chilli flakes
|6
|Oven-ready lasagne sheets
Directions
- Preheat the oven 180°C.
- Steam the spinach, until wilted. Cool a little then squeeze out the water. Finely chop then squeeze again. Combine with the grated carrots.
- Beat the cottage cheese until fairly smooth. Fold in the spinach and carrots. Stir in the egg, grated cheese and half the parmesan. Set aside.
- Combine the pasta sauce with the fennel seeds and chilli flakes. Spread 3-4 tablespoons over the base of a 20cm square oven-proof pan. Top with a layer of pasta. Spread with 1/3 of the cheese and vegetable mixture and top with a 1/3 of the pasta sauce. Repeat making three layers, ending with the pasta sauce. Top with the remaining parmesan.
- Tent the dish with foil ensuring it does not touch the cheese on top. Crimp it around the edges of the pan. Bake for 1 hour. Uncover for the last 10 minutes of cooking.
- Remove from oven. Stand to set for 10 minutes before cutting. Great garnished with fresh herbs.
