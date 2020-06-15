cook until onions start to brown at the edges, stirring frequently, 6 to 9 minutes.

Heat 1/4 cup oil in a medium pot over medium-high heat. Stir in onions and 1/2 teaspoon

Heat 1/4 cup oil in a medium pot over medium-high heat. Stir in onions and 1/2 teaspoon salt, and cook until onions start to brown at the edges, stirring frequently, 6 to 9 minutes.

Stir in stock, lentils, thyme and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a simmer, cover, and cook until lentils are tender, 30 to 40 minutes. Discard thyme sprigs.

Stir in garlic, and remaining 2 tablespoons oil, and use an immersion blender to pur

é

e the soup to the desired consistency, keeping it chunky or making it smooth. (Alternatively, ladle it into a blender and blend in batches.) Stir in vinegar, then taste and add more salt and vinegar if needed.