Gluten-free feijoa and apple pie
( SERVES 6 )
A free-form pie. Excellent served with a gluten-free custard or ice cream.
Pastry
|⅓ cup
|Icing sugar
|1½ cups
|Gluten-free flour
|125 g
|Butter, chilled, cubed
|1½ Tbsp
|Ice cold water
Filling
|1
|Egg, separated
|300 g
|Feijoas
|300 g
|Granny smith apples
|¼ cup
|Ground almonds
|1 tsp
|Ground cinnamon
|3 Tbsp
|Caster sugar
Directions
- Place the icing sugar, flour and butter in a food processor and mix until well combined. Add enough water so the ingredients form a ball. Flatten the dough and wrap in cling film. Chill for 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 190°C.
- Lightly beat the egg white and yolk in separate bowls.
- Peel and slice the feijoas. Peel, core and slice the apples.
- Roll out the pastry on a sheet of baking paper to form a 30cm round. Brush the pastry with the egg yolk leaving a 5cm border free around the outside. Sprinkle the egg yolk with the ground almonds. Arrange the feijoas and apples on top. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the caster sugar and cinnamon combined.
- Fold the pastry edges over the fruit. Brush the pastry with the egg white and sprinkle with the remaining sugar. Lift the baking paper and pie onto an oven tray.
- Bake for abut 30 minutes until golden and cooked through.
