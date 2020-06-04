Feta and bacon quiche
( SERVES 6 )
Pastry shell
Filling
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place a baking tray in the oven just below the middle to heat. This will help cook the pastry base.
- Brush the filo sheets lightly with the oil. Line a deep, 23cm flan dish with the filo placing each sheet on a slightly different angle so the flan is evenly covered.
- Grill or microwave the bacon until crisp, then crumble. Sprinkle the feta, bacon and basil over the base of the flan.
- Whisk the condensed soup, milk, eggs and pepper until well mixed. Carefully pour into the shell. Place on the hot oven tray.
- Bake for 10 minutes then reduce the temperature to 180°C. Continue baking for 30-40 minutes, until just set and golden.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18605/Feta-and-bacon-quiche/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Tell a friend...
Seen something you really like? Use the form below to send your friend(s) an email message and link to this item.
Thank you, your message has been sent.
Comments
Join the conversation