Spiced carrot fritters
( MAKES 12 )
The humble carrot can easily be the star of the show if given the right treatment, as with this carrot fritter recipe. Add a bit of spice and some fresh herbs and these become a delightful and unexpected vegetarian dinner. Combine some yoghurt, coriander and lemon to dollop on top. Try a baked potato on the side and a simple side salad to complete the meal.
Ingredients
|1½ cups
|Flour
|1½ tsp
|Baking powder
|1 tsp
|Cumin
|½ tsp
|Ground coriander
|½ tsp
|Turmeric
|1 pinch
|Chilli flakes
|½ tsp
|Garam masala
|1½ cups
|Grated carrot
|3
|Spring onions, chopped small
|1 Tbsp
|Grated ginger
|½
|Lemon, zested
|1
|Egg
|½ cup
|Chopped coriander
|2 Tbsp
|Cold water
|½ tsp
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
|¼ cup
|Flavourless oil, for cooking
To serve
|½ cup
|Yoghurt
|¼ cup
|Chopped coriander
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon
Directions
- In a large bowl combine the flour, baking powder, cumin, coriander, turmeric, garam masala, chilli flakes, carrot, spring onion, ginger, zest, egg, water, salt and pepper. Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan. Place heaped tablespoons of the mixture into the pan, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes before flipping and cooking the other side for 2 minutes. Continue until all the mixture is finished. Keep warm in the oven if need be.
- Combine yoghurt, coriander and lemon juice in a bowl. Serve fritters with a dollop of yoghurt sauce.
