Tex-Mex pork baps
( SERVES 8 )
Barbecue-flavoured pulled pork baps.
Pork
|2 kgs
|Pork leg
|1 cup
|Barbecue sauce
|2 Tbsp
|Balsamic vinegar
|¼ cup
|Brown sugar
|¼ cup
|Water
|1 Tbsp
|Mustard
|1 Tbsp
|Worcestershire sauce
|1 tsp
|Diced chilli, optional
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|2 tsp
|Dried thyme
Baps
Directions
- Place the pork in the slow cooker with all the other ingredients. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours or high for about 4 hours, until the pork shreds easily with a fork.
- Remove the pork from the cooker. Discard any fat. Using two forks, finely shred the meat. Return to the cooker to heat through in the juices.
- To assemble, place the shredded lettuce on the bap bases. Top with the hot pork and juices, the onion and bap cap.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18598/TexMex-pork-baps/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
