Heat the oil in a frying pan and sauté the onion until transparent. Transfer to the slow cooker.
Peel the carrots and slice into rounds. Peel and dice the potatoes and celery. Add the vegetables to the slow cooker with the garlic, tomatoes, tomato paste, bay leaves, smoked paprika, mixed herbs, stock and barley.
Cover and cook on low for 5 hours or high for 2 1/2 hours. Add extra stock if too thick.
Garnish with the parsley, parmesan and black pepper. Great served with crusty bread.
