Sticky sauce pork ribs
( SERVES 4 )
These are fun and great as a snack or for dinner served with steamed rice and a hot green vegetable on the side. (Fingerbowls essential.)
Ribs
|1½ kgs
|Pork ribs, (2 racks)
|1 tsp
|Salt
|2 cups
|Water
Sticky sauce
|½ cup
|Tomato sauce
|½ cup
|Soy sauce
|½ cup
|Brown sugar
|1 Tbsp
|Grated fresh ginger
|1 Tbsp
|Chopped parsley, to serve
Directions
- Preheat oven to 140C. Line a deep oven tray with paper.
- Place ribs in tray. Sprinkle with salt, pour over 2 cups of water and cover with foil. Place in oven for four hours.
- While the ribs are cooking, place the tomato sauce, soy sauce, sugar and ginger in a small pot and simmer for 8-10 minutes until slightly thickened and sticky.
- Half an hour before the end of cooking time, remove ribs from the oven and reduce temperature to 170C. Brush with three-quarters of the sauce, reserving a little to serve. Return to the oven for the remaining 30 minutes. Separate into single ribs, sprinkle with parsley and serve.
