Slow-roasted pulled chicken tacos
( SERVES 4 )
This chicken can be served as a traditional roast one night and leftovers as pulled chicken tacos the next.
Slow-roasted chicken
|1
|Whole chicken, 1.1 kg
|¼ cup
|Dark cane sugar
|1½ tsp
|Ground chilli
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|½ tsp
|Mustard powder
|1 cup
|Tomato sauce
|2 Tbsp
|Cider vinegar
|2 tsp
|Worcestershire sauce
Tacos
Directions
- Season the chicken inside and out with salt and pepper. Place in a slow-cooker, breast side up.
- Combine the sugar, chilli, garlic, mustard powder, tomato sauce, vinegar and Worcestershire sauce. Pour over the chicken. Cover and cook on low for 6 hours or until the flesh pulls away from the bones easily.
- Remove the chicken and shred the flesh. Place back in the cooker and heat through in the juices.
- Heat the taco shells according to the packet instructions. Fill with the cabbage, capsicum and pulled chicken.
- Great dusted with paprika and garnished with basil or parsley.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18585/Slowroasted-pulled-chicken-tacos/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation