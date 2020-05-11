Cheesy drop scones
( MAKES 8 )
Ingredients
|3 cups
|Plain flour
|3 tsp
|Baking powder
|¼ tsp
|Salt
|50 g
|Salted butter, grated
|1½ cups
|Tasty cheddar cheese, grated
|¾ cup
|Plain yoghurt
|¾ cup
|Milk
|¼ cup
|Grated cheese, extra
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
- Sift the flour and salt into a large bowl. Rub in the butter with your finger tips. Mix in the 1 1/2 cups cheese. Combine the yoghurt and milk until smooth. Stir into the flour mixture to make a soft, slightly sticky dough.
- Gently scoop up lumps of dough with your fingers and drop onto the baking paper. They should look rustic. Sprinkle with the extra cheese.
- Bake scones for 15-20 minutes, until golden. Cool on a rack or serve warm with butter.
