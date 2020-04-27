Anzac crumble
( SERVES 5 )
Photo by Lottie Hedley
Use poached fruit of the season, and ensure it is hot before using as otherwise the crumble won’t cook up crispy. For a nutty twist, swap the crumble for the crunchy nut and seed recipe.
Crumble
|1 cup
|Flour
|0
|Rolled oats
|½ cup
|White sugar, or well-packed soft brown sugar
|½ cup
|Desiccated coconut
|100 g
|Butter, slightly softened
|2 Tbsp
|Golden syrup
|1 Tbsp
|Boiling water
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence, or extract
|½ tsp
|Baking soda
|3 cups
|Poached fruit, i.e., tamarillos, feijoas, apples or pears, freshly cooked and hot
Crunchy nut and seed crumble
|1 cup
|Sliced almonds, or flaked almonds
|½ cup
|LSA, (not ground)
|½ cup
|Flaked coconut, or coconut threads
|¼ cup
|Pumpkin seeds, or sunflower seeds
|1 cup
|Honey puffs
|½ cup
|Soft brown sugar, well-packed
|75 g
|Butter, melted
|1 sprinkle
|Cinnamon, or your favourite spice
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan bake). Set the rack in the centre of the oven.
- Stir the flour, rolled oats, sugar and coconut together in a large bowl. Rub in the butter until the mixture looks like moist crumbs.
- Mix together the golden syrup, hot water, vanilla essence or extract and baking soda. Use a knife to just cut the wet ingredients into the oat crumb mixture.
- Place the fruit in a 6-cup capacity ovenproof dish. The fruit should be hot and half-fill the dish. Sprinkle the crumble on top.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 20–25 minutes or until the crumble is golden.
- To make the crunchy nut and seed crumble, toss all ingredients together, then sprinkle over the poached fruit in an ovenproof dish and bake as in the recipe above.
The Baker’s Companion by Allyson Gofton is out now though Penguin Random House NZ.
