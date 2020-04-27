Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan bake). Set the rack in the centre of the oven.

Stir the flour, rolled oats, sugar and coconut together in a large bowl. Rub in the butter until the mixture looks like moist crumbs.

Mix together the golden syrup, hot water, vanilla essence or extract and baking soda. Use a knife to just cut the wet ingredients into the oat crumb mixture.

Place the fruit in a 6-cup capacity ovenproof dish. The fruit should be hot and half-fill the dish. Sprinkle the crumble on top.

Bake in the preheated oven for 20–25 minutes or until the crumble is golden.