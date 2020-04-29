Grate the carrot (unpeeled). Finely chop the garlic (or use a garlic press). In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over a medium-high heat. Add the carrot and cook, stirring, until softened, 2-3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute. Add the water and chicken stock and bring to the boil. Add the couscous and currants and stir to combine, then cover with a lid and remove from the heat. Set aside until the water is absorbed, 5 minutes. Fluff up with a fork and set aside to cool slightly.

While the couscous is cooking, roughly chop the walnuts. Finely chop the tomato. Roughly chop the baby spinach leaves. Roughly chop the parsley (reserve some leaves for garnish!). Pick the mint leaves and finely chop. In a small bowl, combine the Greek yog hurt, 1/2 the mint and a squeeze of lemon juice (see ingredients list). Season with salt and pepper.

In a large bowl, combine the beef mince, chermoula spice blend, egg, fine breadcrumbs (see ingredients list), the salt, the remaining garlic and remaining mint. Season with pepper. Using damp hands, roll the beef mixture into koftas (about 6cm long and 2.5cm thick). You should get 3 koftas per person.

Heat a large frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add the walnuts and cook until toasted, 3-4 minutes. Transf er to a plate. Return the frying pan to a medium-high heat with a drizzle of olive oil. Add the koftas and cook, turning regularly, until browned and cooked through, 11-12 minutes. TIP: The koftas are cooked when they are no longer pink inside.

While the k oftas are cooking, add the tomato, baby spinach, parsley and a squeeze of lemon juice to the saucepan with the couscous and stir to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper.