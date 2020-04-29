Thai-style Chicken and Roast Pumpkin Salad with Ginger Dressing
( SERVES 4 )
Sponsored by
How to DAD shows just how easy it is to put together this healthy dinner.
Make way for this hearty main meal salad in your dinner rotation. With mildly spiced chicken and a fragrant ginger dressing, this plate of bountiful greens and pumpkin will change the way you look at veggies!
Ingredients
|800 g
|Pumpkin, peeled and chopped
|1 knob
|Ginger
|1 clove
|Garlic
|1
|Lime
|2
|Cucumbers
|2
|Tomatoes
|1 bunch
|Coriander
|640 g
|Chicken thighs
|22 g
|Thai seven spice blend
|120 g
|Mixed salad leaves
|60 g
|Crushed peanuts
|1 dash
|Olive oil
|½ tsp
|Salt
|4 tsp
|Soy sauce
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan-forced. Place the peeled & chopped pumpkin, a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper on an oven tray lined with baking paper. Toss to coat, then roast until tender, 20-25 minutes.
- While the pumpkin is roasting, finely grate the ginger and garlic (see ingredients list). Zest the lime (see ingredients list) to get a generous pinch, then slice into wedges. In a large bowl, combine the ginger, garlic and lime zest and set aside. Roughly chop the cucumber and tomato. Roughly chop the coriander. In a medium bowl, combine the chicken thigh, Thai seven spice blend, the salt and a drizzle of olive oil. Set aside.
- Heat a large frying pan over a high heat with olive oil (1 tbs for 2 people / 2 tbs for 4 people). Heat for 1 minute, then carefully pour over the ginger mixture in the large bowl. Add the soy sauce, brown sugar, a generous squeeze of lime juice and the rice wine vinegar to the ginger mixture and mix well to combine. TIP: The hot oil will bubble up and ‘cook’ the ginger and garlic.
- Return the frying pan to a medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook, turning occasionally, until browned and cooked through, 10-14 minutes. Transfer to a plate. TIP: Don't worry if the spice blend chars a little in the pan, this adds to the flavour!
- When the pumpkin has cooled slightly, add the cucumber, tomato, roasted pumpkin and mixed salad leaves to the bowl with the ginger dressing. Toss well to coat. TIP: Toss the salad just before serving to keep the leaves crisp.
- Thickly slice the chicken. Divide the salad between plates and top with the Thai-style chicken. Spoon over any resting juices from the chicken. Garnish with the crushed peanuts and coriander. Serve with any remaining lime wedges.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18569/Thaistyle-Chicken-and-Roast-Pumpkin-Salad-with-Ginger-Dressing/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation