Olive, cheese and chilli quesadilla
( MAKES 4 )
Tortillas are versatile, so be imaginative with fillings or just go for a simple cheese and chutney combo.
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Grated tasty cheese
|1 cup
|Grated mozzarella
|½ cup
|Pitted black olives, chopped small
|2 Tbsp
|Green chillies, finely chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Chopped coriander
|1 pinch
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
|8
|Small tortillas
Directions
- Place the cheeses, olives, chilli and coriander in a small bowl and season.
- Lie 4 tortillas on the bench and divide the cheese mixture between them. Place another tortilla on the top.
- Heat a frying pan to medium-high. Spray with a little oil.
- Carefully lift one quesadilla and place into the frying pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes before flipping and toasting the other side. Remove from the pan and continue to cook the remainder of the quesadillas.
- Serve hot, cut into wedges.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18568/Olive-cheese-and-chilli-quesadilla/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation