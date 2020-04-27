Lemon cupcakes
Mum might like these for Mother’s Day. They can be frozen without the frosting.
Ingredients
|125 g
|Butter, softened
|1 cup
|Caster sugar
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon, rind finely grated (about 1 Tbsp)
|2
|Large eggs, room-temperature
|1½ cups
|Self-raising flour
|½ cup
|Yoghurt
|3 Tbsp
|Milk
Vanilla frosting
|75 g
|Butter
|75 g
|Vegetable shortening, e.g. Kremelta
|3 cups
|Icing sugar, sifted
|1½ tsp
|Vanilla essence
|2½ Tbsp
|Water
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a 12-hole cupcake or muffin pan with paper cases.
- Beat the butter and caster sugar in a large bowl — preferably with an electric beater — until pale and creamy. Add the eggs one at a time beating well after each addition. Add the flour and stir to combine. Pour in the yoghurt and milk. Mix well.
- Using a dessertspoon, divide the mixture evenly between the paper cases. Bake for about 20 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Cool the cupcakes a little then remove to a wire rack. Cool completely.
- Spread or pipe the vanilla frosting (recipe follows) on each and decorate with coloured sugar and/or sprinkles or finely grated lemon rind.
- To make the icing, combine the butter and shortening in a large mixing bowl. Beat until smooth. Add 1 1/2 cups of icing sugar and mix until smooth. Pour in the vanilla essence and 1 tablespoon of the water. Beat well then mix in the remaining icing sugar until smooth. Add the remaining water if needed and mix until a piping consistency is reached. Pipe or swirl the frosting onto the cupcakes.
