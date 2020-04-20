Place stock, sliced garlic, grated ginger and soy sauce in a large saucepan. Bring to the boil then simmer for 10 minutes to allow

Add noodles and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes to cook. Add drained corn

(defrosted if frozen), chicken

and simmer for 1 minute more.

Remove pot from heat. In a small bowl, whisk egg lightly with sesame oil. Slowly swirl soup with a spoon, creating a whirlpool and slowly pour in egg, keep stirring till you see an even spread of egg

‘

threads

’

.

Serve in bowls with

sliced spring onion

to garnish.