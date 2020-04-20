Chicken and corn noodle soup
( SERVES 6 )
This chicken and corn noodle soup is a family favourite and a great way to use up roast chicken. If you take the time to make homemade broth it will be incredibly flavourful and nourishing.
Ingredients
|6 cups
|Chicken or vegetable stock, preferably homemade
|1 cup
|Cooked leftover chicken, pulled
|2 cloves
|Garlic
|1 Tbsp
|Grated fresh ginger
|1 Tbsp
|Light soy sauce
|200 g
|Egg noodles, broken into small pieces
|400 g
|Corn kernels, frozen or canned
|1
|Spring onion
|1
|Egg
|1 dash
|Sesame oil
Directions
- Place stock, sliced garlic, grated ginger and soy sauce in a large saucepan. Bring to the boil then simmer for 10 minutes to allow flavours to infuse.
- Add noodles and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes to cook. Add drained corn (defrosted if frozen), chicken and simmer for 1 minute more. Remove pot from heat. In a small bowl, whisk egg lightly with sesame oil. Slowly swirl soup with a spoon, creating a whirlpool and slowly pour in egg, keep stirring till you see an even spread of egg ‘threads’. Serve in bowls with sliced spring onion to garnish.
