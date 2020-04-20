Preheat oven to 160C and line two oven trays with baking paper.

Combine rolled oats, flour, coconut and sugar in a large bowl.

Heat golden syrup, butter and boiling water together until butter melts.

Stir in soda, then mix into dry ingredients until well combined.

Roll mixture into balls slightly smaller than a golf ball and place on trays, allowing a little room for spreading.

For biscuits that are crunchy on the outside but a little chewy inside, lightly flatten with a fork or damp fingers and bake for 20-25 minutes. For chunky, super-hard biscuits, bake for 30-35 minutes. For very crunchy thin biscuits, press dough very flat and bake for 15 minutes.