Classic Anzac biscuits + video
( MAKES 30 )
It doesn't get much better than a fresh, homemade, chewy Anzac biscuit; but perhaps you like them crunchy, dipped in a cuppa? That's ok, just bake them a little longer, they will still taste great!
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Harraways rolled oats
|1 cup
|Flour
|1 cup
|Coconut threads
|1 cup
|Soft brown sugar
|¼ cup
|Golden syrup
|125 g
|Anchor butter
|2 Tbsp
|Boiling water
|½ tsp
|Baking soda
Directions
- Preheat oven to 160C and line two oven trays with baking paper.
- Combine rolled oats, flour, coconut and sugar in a large bowl.
- Heat golden syrup, butter and boiling water together until butter melts.
- Stir in soda, then mix into dry ingredients until well combined.
- Roll mixture into balls slightly smaller than a golf ball and place on trays, allowing a little room for spreading.
- For biscuits that are crunchy on the outside but a little chewy inside, lightly flatten with a fork or damp fingers and bake for 20-25 minutes. For chunky, super-hard biscuits, bake for 30-35 minutes. For very crunchy thin biscuits, press dough very flat and bake for 15 minutes.
- Allow to cool on the trays (they will harden on cooling) before transferring to airtight container. They will keep fresh for several weeks.
