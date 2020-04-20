Mail lady
Andrea Marseglia from K’ Rd’s Madame George has shared this sparkling refresher with eatwell.co.nz to keep us calm and carrying on in lockdown.
Ingredients
|30 ml
|Gin
|10 ml
|Triple sec, or cointreau
|20 ml
|Lemon juice
|30 ml
|Chilled green tea
|1 tsp
|Honey
|30 ml
|Sparkling wine, to top up
Directions
1. Brew a green tea. Don't infuse more than 5 minutes, then chill.
2. Add gin, triple sec or cointreau, lemon juice, chilled green tea and a spoon of honey to a cocktail shaker. Make sure to dissolve the honey before shaking.
3. Add ice to your shaker and shake for 8 seconds.
4. Strain in a coupe and top up with sparkling wine. If you want a lighter version, switch glass and use a highball. Add some soda water instead of sparkling wine and add ice.
5. Garnish with lemon zest.
6. Enjoy and stay safe. Salute.
