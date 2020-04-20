1. Brew a green tea. Don't infuse more than 5 minutes, then chill.

2. Add gin, triple sec or cointreau, lemon juice, chilled green tea and a spoon of honey to a cocktail shaker. Make sure to dissolve the honey before shaking.

3. Add ice to your shaker and shake for 8 seconds.

4. Strain in a coupe and top up with sparkling wine. If you want a lighter version, switch glass and use a highball. Add some soda water instead of sparkling wine and add ice.

5. Garnish with lemon zest.

6. Enjoy and stay safe. Salute.