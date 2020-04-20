Risotto with pumpkin
( SERVES 4 )
Short-grain rice is best but a medium grain is okay.
Ingredients
|500 g
|Pumpkin
|100 g
|Spinach, silverbeet or kale, coarse stems removed
|3 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|2
|Onions, finely sliced
|2 cloves
|Garlic, finely sliced
|1½ cups
|Arborio rice, or similar
|4 cups
|Vegetable stock, or chicken stock
|½ cup
|Dry white wine, or water
|1 tsp
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- Peel and seed the pumpkin. Cut into 2cm cubes. Thinly slice the spinach/silver beet/kale leaves.
- Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Sauté the onions until softened, then stir in the garlic. Add the rice and stir to coat in the oil.
- Meanwhile, bring the stock to the boil. Gradually stir into the rice. Boil for 5 minutes. Add the pumpkin and wine or water. Simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the rice is cooked and the pumpkin soft.
- Stir in the spinach until it wilts. Great topped with pumpkin or sunflower seeds, a little crumbled feta or finely grated parmesan and thyme sprigs.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/18556/Risotto-with-pumpkin/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation